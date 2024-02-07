J-K: Terrorists kill Amritsar man, injure another in Srinagar

The area has been sealed off and the police are investigating the incident, police said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 08:35 PM

Srinagar: A man from Amritsar was killed and another person was critically wounded when terrorists opened fire at the Shaheed Gunj area in Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on ‘X’.