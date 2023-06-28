Jaagruthi Jaguars blanks Boulder Ninjas 4-0 in Titan Eye+ Cemetrix T9 Challenge

The win against the Boulder Ninjas took the Jaagruthi Jaguars to the top of the table after two rounds of matches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Jaagruthi Jaguars team after their victory, on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Jaagruthi Jaguars put on a strong show blanking Boulder Ninjas 4-0 in the Titan Eye+ Cemetrix T9 Challenge at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The win took them to the top of the table after two rounds of matches. In the day’s feature match, Cemetrix maintained their winning start with a comprehensive 3-1 win over defending champions Boulder Hills Tigers, who had a rough day at the office.

The two teams are pre-tournament favourites along with Novotel Stars who pipped early leaders BHGCC Raiders by the same scoreline. In the final match, it was the Ecolastic Eagles who made short work of TGF Backspinners and created momentum for themselves going further into the tournament.

In contrast to the opening round, only three games reached the last hole with the Novotel Stars and Raiders squaring two of their games. The pair of Ashok Reddy & Ram Musunuri scored a come-from-behind win for Jaagruthi Jaguars by winning the final four holes to clinch their game 1 Up.

