Telangana shooter Esha Singh triumphs in 25m pistol event at National Selection Trials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana shooter Esha Singh emerged champion in the women’s 25m pistol event in the National Selection Trials held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Monday.

The Hyderabad shooter Esha topped qualification with a score of 587. Despite a slow start, she picked up pace in the final stages to finish with a score of 34 after, same as Maharashtra’s Abhidnya Ashok Patil, 10-series of five rapid-fire shots each.

The ensuing shoot-off was a 3-1 result in favour of the Hyderabadi and that will boost her confidence as well considering the likes of Manu Bhaker (5th) and Chinki Yadav (4th) were also part of the finals field. Haryana’s Vibhuti Bhatia finished third.

In the corresponding junior events, Punjab’s Simranpreet Kaur Brar won the women’s 25m pistol, Sakshi Sunil Padekar of NCC won the women’s 3P while West Bengal’s Srinjoy Datta bagged the junior men’s 10m air rifle title.

The national selection trials 5 and 6 for Group A rifle and pistol shooters, currently underway at the DKSSR, assume greater significance as the Indian teams for the World Championships and the Asian Games are set to be selected right after the ongoing event.

Himanshu Talan of Indian Army stunned a quality field to win the sixth (T6) men’s 10m air rifle national selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, here on Monday.