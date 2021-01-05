Jadeja suited to bat at No.7: Hussey

After missing the first Test due to concussion he suffered in the T20 match earlier, he returned to score a fine half-century and picked up wickets playing his role to perfection.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:24 pm

Hyderabad: Ravindra Jadeja’s stature as an all-rounder is growing with each match. He has been particularly impressive after coming back into the Indian side for the second Test they won by eight wickets to draw level in the four-match series.

After missing the first Test due to concussion he suffered in the T20 match earlier, he returned to score a fine half-century and picked up wickets playing his role to perfection. With his improved batting skills, a few people feel he can bat higher up the order in Tests. However, former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey feels Jadeja should bat at No.7.

“I am a big fan of Jadeja of course and I do think his batting has improved immeasurably over the last few years. He is batting with a lot of confidence, a lot more consistency. I would still have a question mark whether you could pick him in the top six for a Test match,” Hussey said.

“I think he is perfectly placed at No.7, where he can come in and make those handy runs at length in the batting order. But if you are going to rely on him in the top six to be making hundreds and big hundreds for your country to set up Test matches, I am not sure he is quite there yet,” he added.

