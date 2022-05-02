Jagadish Reddy terms “Rythu Sangarshana Sabha” of Congress as “Nayakathwa Sangarshna Sabha”

Published Date - 07:51 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday termed public meeting of the Congress christened “Rythu Sangarshana Sabha” to be held at Warangal as ‘Nayakathwa Sangarshna Sabha”(fight for leadership meeting).

Speaking to the media after laying foundation stone for development works here, Jagadish Reddy said that some Congress leaders have planned a public meeting at Warangal to prove their domination in the party, but not meant for farmers in any way. The groupism and in-fight in the Congress were seen light with the public meeting with the contradictory statements of the senior Congress leaders. It seems that the senior Congress leaders were not in a position to accept leadership of any other person except their ones. The Congress leaders were also indulging in mudslinging against the TRS government with an aim to divert the attention of the people from the in-fight in the Congress, he added.

He said that the farmers and youth of Telangana would not care the political motive meeting of the Congress. Actually, the Congress leaders have put hope on the vote bank of the youth, but release of job notifications by the state government was scuttled them. With this, the Congress has conspired to create disturbance in Osmania University. It has also trying to get the space in the media relying on sensationalism, he added.

Stating that people of Telangana were well aware about whose fight achieved separate state, he said that the people of Telangana taught a befitted lesson to the Congress in elections of 2014 and 2018. The victory of TRS candidates in graduates MLC elections proved that educated people were also backing the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

