Cyberabad police arrests man for defrauding women via matrimonial websites

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 March 2024, 04:19 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Sunday arrested a person who was allegedly cheating women by befriending them through matrimonial websites.

The man P Sribala Vamshi Krishna (37), a resident of Vijayawada district in Andhra Pradesh, created a profile using fake credentials in ‘shaadi.com’ matrimonial app and introduced himself as Rishi Kumar working as assistant director at a pharma company.

He came in contact with the victim and told that she needs to increase her CIBIL score to get a US Partner Visa. Krishna suggested the victim increase the CIBIL score through loans. He also convinced a woman relative of the victim to increase the CIBIL score.

“Krishna asked the women to share the banking credentials with him. Believing Krishna, the woman and her cousin shared the credentials using which the man took loans amounting to Rs. 2.71 crore and duped them,” said Cybercrime official.

The police registered a case and arrested Vamshi Krishna while a woman Nirmala, who assisted him, is absconding.

Nine cases are registered against Krishna in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu.