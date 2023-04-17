Gauthampur gram panchayat in Kothagudem wins first prize at national level

Gauthampur gram panchayat in Kothagudem district won the first prize at national level in Arogya Panchayat theme under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar for the year 2021-22.

The panchayat sarpanch Podiyam Sujatha, its secretary Jakkampudi Sharmila and district Collector Anudeep Durishetty received the prize from President of India Draupadi Murmu at a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakara Rao, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraj Ravichandra, who participated in the awards ceremony, congratulated Collector Durishetty, DPO Ramakanth, sarpanch and secretary.

Durishetty expressed happiness for receiving the prize from the President at national level in the competitions held in nine categories. The prize was given to the gram panchayat for maintaining sanitation, increasing greenery, sewage management and for preventing the spread of infectious diseases, he said.

The prize was recognition for the hard work and continuous efforts of the gram panchayat. Efforts would be made to win more awards for the district in the coming days and to make Kothagudem district a role model, he said.

The Collector appreciated sarpanch Sujatha, secretary Sharmila, DPO Ramakanth, DRDO Madhusudan Raju and ZP CEO Vidyalatha for their efforts in winning the prize. He also lauded the contributions made by ANMs Ch Vijaya Kumari, B Tulasi, L Kousalya, T Kanthamani, Asha workers M Saritha, R Saroja, K Nirmala and B Venkatalakshmi in winning healthy gram panchayat prize.