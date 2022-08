| Jagdeep Dhankhar Sworn In As 14th Vice President Of India

By IANS Published: Updated On - 12:47 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

New Delhi: Former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dhankhar’s predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.