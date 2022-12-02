Jagga Reddy lashes out at BJP for its poaching tactics

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy lashed out at the BJP for its poaching tactics and said attempts were being made to lure Congress leaders into the party fold.

BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh Kumar was issued notices by the Special Investigation Team in connection with the TRS MLA poaching case. But Santosh Kumar was trying to escape the investigation using court orders as tools, said Jagga Reddy.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, the Congress MLA found fault with YSR Telangana party leader YS Sharmila for trying to create unrest in Telangana. Even after eight years of bifurcation, all the Andhra natives were living happily in Telangana. But YS Sharmila was indulging in loose talk for deriving political mileage, which does not work out in Telangana, he said.

There were several issues in Andhra Pradesh and she conveniently ignored those problems and tried to portray a false image by raising issues here in Telangana, the Congress MLA charged.

“YS Sharmila is definitely dancing to the tunes of BJP,” Jagga Reddy said.