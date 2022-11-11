Congress leader Jagga Reddy shaves beard after 8 years

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:22 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

On Friday but, it was a new Jagga Reddy's pictures that went viral on social media, with many asking others to identify the man in the photograph.

Sangareddy: The long locks and grey beard of Congress leader T Jagga Reddy have been something that became his trademark appearance for long. In fact, for the last eight years, he has carried the bearded and long-hair look, with many even not remembering how he looked earlier.

On Friday but, it was a new Jagga Reddy’s pictures that went viral on social media, with many asking others to identify the man in the photograph. This was minutes after he got his head and beard shaved in Tirumala.

His followers also posted the pictures in a Congress Party WhatsApp group in Sangareddy, from where the pictures again went viral.

According to his close associates, Jagga Reddy last shaved his beard some eight years ago. His followers said that Jagga Reddy would be a changed man from now onwards as he was planning to change his political plans.

“I am going to be a changed man in politics and personally too,” Jagga Reddy told his associates over phone.