Jagga Reddy launches scathing attack on Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, launched a blistering attack against State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday for instigating youth instead of speaking about problems faced by the people.

Interacting with mediapersons here, he accused Sanjay of forgetting the promises made by the NDA government before coming to power. “What happened to the Rs.15 lakh Narendra Modi promised to credit into the accounts of people? Can Sanjay speak to the Prime Minister and ensure Rs.15 lakh to each poor person in the State?” he questioned.

“Why is Sanjay not speaking about BJP promises? He is only speaking about the temples,” he said. The BJP made a hue and cry when petrol and LPG cylinder rates were increased by 10 paisa during the UPA tenure. “The cost of LPG cylinder has doubled now,” he pointed out.

Like slow poison, the Central government has been increasing petrol and diesel prices and imposing additional financial burden on the people, the Congress MLA said.

