Jagitial cops bust plot to kill sarpanch’s husband

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:47 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Jagtial DSP addressing press conference in Jagtial on Sunday.

Jagitial: Jagitial police busted a plot to kill Bejjenki Mohan, husband of Ramajipet sarpanch Ramadevi in Raikal mandal and arrested two persons on Sunday.

Producing the accused before media here on Sunday night, Jagitial DSP Prakash explained details of the murder plan. Residents of Ramajipet, Palepu Balaraju, Kola Shankar, Challa Shekhar and Challa Rajender have decided to kill Mohan as they have political rivalry with the latter.

As part of the plan, they offered Rs 15 lakh to one Kothapalli Aravind from Raikal to eliminate Mohan. Aravind, who recorded the murder deal details on his mobile phone, handed over audio recording to his friend Rudravani Srinivas.

After knowing about his murder plan through Srinivas, Mohan lodged complaint with the police, who arrested Palepu Balaraju and Kola Shankar on Sunday. Shekhar and Rajender were absconding.

The audio of murder plot went viral in the local social media groups. The accused, who have political rivalry with the sarpanch’s husband, entered an agreement with Aravind three months ago and offered Rs 15 lakh, it is learnt.

