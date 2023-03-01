Jagtial police arrested three Kondagattu burglars

Jagtial Superintendent of Police A Bhaskar said ten special police teams had worked to nab the Kondagattu culprits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Jagtial SP A Bhaskar addressing the press conference in Jagtial on Wednesday.

Jagtial: Jagtial police arrested three burglars who broke into Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple on February 23 night and decamped with 15 kilograms of silver worth Rs 9 lakh.

Producing the accused before media persons here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police A Bhaskar said ten special police teams had worked to nab the culprits. The police teams managed to find the whereabouts of the accused with the help of modern technology and arrested them in Bidar district of Karnataka within a short period.

The arrested are Balaji Keshava Rathod of Hulliyad thanda, Auradh talaque of Bidar, Narsingh Jadav and Vijay Kumar Rathod of Vamshiram Nayak thanda of Bidar. Authorities have seized Rs 3.50 lakh worth silver property including a Shatagopam, cap, Pedda Rama Raksha, two silver cover, motorcycle, and two mobile phones from them.

Police are searching for four other accused who were absconding. The SP informed that burglary gang had earlier committed theft in Pandaripuram of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chilupachedu Chamundeshwari temple of Telangana. He appreciated the Jagtial DSP R Prakash and other officers who played a vital role in chasing the case within a short period and arresting the accused.