Jagtial: 19 sheep killed in street dog attack

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:08 AM, Tue - 21 March 23

Jagtial: 19 sheep were killed and four were injured, allegedly in an attack by street dogs, in Komatikondapur of Ibrahimpatnam mandal late on Monday night.

According to local people, a shepherd from the village and owner, Danaveni Mallaiah, had left the sheep in a shed on Sunday night. A group of street dogs are said to have attacked the flock and killed 19 sheep.

Mallaiah informed the matter to animal husbandry officials, following which veterinary doctor Srinivas Reddy visited the spot and provided treatment to the injured sheep.