Street dogs maul calf to death in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Nirmal: Street dogs mauled a calf to death while it was in a cowshed in Basar mandal centre on Saturday.

The dogs attacked the calf belonging to Kotte Sailu around 2 am and are said to have consumed a part of the carcass as well.

Residents of the mandal centre requested officials to take steps to address the menace and to prevent loss of cattle. They said they were fearing to move out on the streets.