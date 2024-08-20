Jagtial: Farmer withdraws fast-unto-death strike against denial of loan waiver

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 07:58 PM

Agriculture AD Lavanya offering juice to Srinivas to withdraw his protest.

Jagtial: A farmer Soma Srinivas, who sat on a fast-unto-death in protest against the denial of the farm loan waiver to his family on Tuesday, withdrew his strike following an assurance from agriculture officials in the evening.

Srinivas had started his protest at his residence in Raghavapeta of Mallapur mandal in the morning. He said he had borrowed Rs 1.21 lakh on the name of his wife, Soma Latha, from the Indian Bank’s Muthyampet branch.

Though the family was eligible for the loan waiver scheme, their loan was not waived.

Upset over the indifferent attitude of the state government, Srinivas sat on a fast-unto-death strike.

Knowing about farmer’s protest, agriculture AD Lavanya visited his house and convinced him to withdraw the protest by promising to waive his loan amount.