Jagtial: Man attempts death by suicide with 4-year-old son, dies

According to the police, the incident took place in Vaddera colony of Mallapur mandal headquarters early on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

According to the police, the incident took place in Vaddera colony of Mallapur mandal headquarters early on Sunday.

Jagtial: Upset over a family dispute, a 30-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death. He is said to have attempted to hang his four-year-old son as well, but the child survived by hanging onto the father’s shoulder, even as the father died.

According to the police, the incident took place in Vaddera colony of Mallapur mandal headquarters early on Sunday. Sura Somaiah and Kavitha from Korutla town had two daughters and a son. The couple had frequent quarrels and Kavitha took their daughters and went to her mother’s home recently.

Upset over this, Somaiah is said to have tied a rope around the neck of their son Hemanth, before hanging himself at around 4 am. As the rope was not tight, Hemanth managed to hang onto his father’s shoulders and raised an alarm. Following this, Somaiah’s mother Salavva rushed into the room and brought Hemanth down.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.