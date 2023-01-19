Jagtial medicos stage protest in support of vice-principal

On Wednesday night, they again approached Anand Kumar and picked up an argument for not allocating them a room in the college campus. They also abused him with his caste name.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:52 AM, Thu - 19 January 23

On Wednesday night, they again approached Anand Kumar and picked up an argument for not allocating them a room in the college campus. They also abused him with his caste name.

Jagtial: Government medical college students on Wednesday night staged a protest in support of Vice-Principal P David Anand Kumar, who was allegedly abused by district headquarters hospital doctors for not allocating a room in the college campus.

Hospital doctors Dr Sheshikanth Reddy and Chandrashekhar Reddy were asking college authorities to allocate rooms for them in the college campus during the last two months. When they met him, Anand Kumar advised them to approach the principal.

On Wednesday night, they again approached Anand Kumar and picked up an argument for not allocating them a room in the college campus. They also abused him with his caste name.

Enraged over the doctors’ attitude, students staged a protest on the college campus. Knowing about the incident, police reached the spot and convinced students to withdraw their protest.

On the other hand, the vice-principal lodged a complaint with the police against Sheshikanth Reddy and Chandrashekhar Reddy for abusing him with his caste name.