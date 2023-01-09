BJP worker gets Rythu Bima amount in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:08 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Jagtial: A BJP worker Burra Praveen from Apparaopet of Kodimial mandal, received Rs 5 lakh insurance amount under Rythu Bima scheme. Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar handed over the proceeding order.

Praveen’s father Gangaraju died with ill-health recently. They got sanctioned Rs 5 lakh insurance amount as the family applied for Rythu Bima. The MLA visited the house of Praveen and handed over proceeding orders to the family.

Responding to the issue through his twitter account, IT and Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao appreciated Ravishankar.

Telangana is the ONLY state in the country that provides Life insurance of ₹5 Lakhs to nearly 40 Lakh Farmers #RythuBhima My compliments to MLA Choppadandi Sri @RavishankarTRS Garu who went to the house of a farmer (who was a BJP worker) & handed over the cheque to the Family pic.twitter.com/dqTOpKHVWx — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 9, 2023

Rama Rao said that Telangana is the only State in the country that provides life insurance of Rs 5 lakh to nearly 40 lakh farmers under Rythu Bima. “My compliments to MLA Choppadandi Sri Ravishankar TRS Garu who went to the house of the farmer (who was a BJP worker) handed over the cheque to the family. The Rythu Bima scheme, a brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has been a huge help to Telangana farmers’ families. So far, 95,416 families have received Rs 5 lakh each under Rythu Bima. The total amount of assistance disbursed is Rs 4,770.80 crore,” he tweeted.