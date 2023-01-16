VRA’s selfie video for salary goes viral in Jagtial

A selfie video of a Village Revenue Assistant requesting officials to pay his salary went viral in the district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Jagtial: A selfie video of a Village Revenue Assistant requesting officials to pay his salary went viral in the district on Monday.

Vidyasagar, working as VRA in Donur of Dharmapuri mandal, recorded a selfie video stating that deputy Tahsildar Ganesh was harassing him by not clearing his salary bills.

Though the salary bills of all other VRAs were cleared, his salary was kept pending. Stating that this had happened twice in the past, he threatened to die by suicide in the Tahsildar office if his salary bills were not cleared.

Vidyasagar also forwarded the video to VRA association district president Rajaiah, who uploaded it on VRAs whatsapp group on Sunday night.

As the video went viral, Tahsildar Venkatesh summoned Rajaiah and mandal president Jitender to his office and informed that Vidyasagar’s salary was stalled due to technical problems.

He advised them to approach him if they have any problems instead of posting videos on social media. The Tahsildar also gave Rs.11,000 to Vidyasagar for his expenses from his own pocket.