Jagtial police arrest three burglars and jewelry shop owner

The gang was involved in 11 robbery cases in different areas of the district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 June 2024, 10:05 PM

SP Ashok Kumar is examining gold ornaments recovered from burglers in Jagtial on Saturday.

Jagtial: The Jagtial police arrested four persons including three burglars and a jewelry shop owner. Material worth Rs.30 lakh including 260 grams of gold ornaments, three agricultural motors, a car and three mobile phones were recovered from them.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said the police, during vehicle checking at the JNTU check post near Nachupally on Saturday afternoon, had noticed a car moving under suspicious circumstances. On checking, cops found gold ornaments being carried by Vanam Ramu, Jaganath Abhiya and Jagantha Meenaiah of Tharakaramanagar of Jagtial, in the vehicle. On questioning, they confessed to robbery. Based on the information given by them, cops arrested Gangadhar, owner of Siddarth jewelry shop, Jagtial, for purchasing stolen gold ornaments. Two other accused persons were absconding.

The gang was involved in 11 robbery cases in different areas of the district, the SP said.