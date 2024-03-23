Jagtial police seize ganja worth Rs 2.5 lakh

23 March 2024

Superintendent of Police, Sunpreet Singh producing ganja peddling gang members in front of the media in Jagtial on Saturday.

Jagtial: Jagtial police busted a ganja peddling gang and seized 10 kg of dry ganja worth Rs.2.5 lakh in two separate incidents.

Superintendent of Police Sunpreet Singh said the police, while conducting vehicle checking on the outskirts of Raikal on Saturday morning, found Penugonda Ganesh from Oddera colony of Raikal mandal and Malawat Satish Kumar from Lalya Naik Thanda moving on a bike towards Itikyal. On checking, six kg of dry ganja was found in their bags.

In another incident, Mallapur police caught Ravula Nitin while carrying four kg of ganja from Reguntaa to Mallapur on his bike. Based on the information given by them, Thota Ajay from Kumaripalli of Raikal and Avula Sagar from Uppumadugu of Raikal were also arrested.

A case was registered against them under the NDPS Act.

Ganesh, who was accused in both the above cases, was introduced to cannabis by his friends in Hyderabad in 2015 while he was studying B.Tech. He developed contacts with ganja suppliers in Seeleru, Vishakapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh as he used to go there to buy ganja, the SP said, adding that Ganesh had dropped out of BTech. In 2018, he set up a dairy farm in Raikal and closed it due to losses after two years. While staying in Raikal, he met Satish Kumar and others and began the trade, the SP said.