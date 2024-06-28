Burglars relish ‘biryani’ kept inside fridge after theft for cash, jewelry in Hyderabad

The suspects after completing their task of picking cash and jewellery took time to eat ‘biryani’ kept inside the refrigerator.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 10:30 PM

Hyderabad: Burglars not only targeted a house to steal cash and jewelry worth several lakhs but also relished biryani kept in the house in Badangpet in Balapur.

The incident occurred on June 26 when the house owner who works as nurse at a private hospital locked the house and went to her relative’s house to attend a function.

When she returned the next day, she found the main door open and things in the house fallen out of place and the valuables in the almirah were missing.

However, she was astonished when she noticed the vessel in which she had kept biryani in the refrigerator in another room.

According to an official, the suspects left behind evidence of their impromptu meal, adding an unusual twist to the crime. The incident has left the residents of the area perplexed and concerned about the audacity and brazenness of the thieves.

The Balapur police have launched an investigation into the matter and are working to identify the suspects based on any available clues or evidence.