Jagtial police arrest three Janashakthi naxalites

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Karimnagar: Korutal police arrested three naxalites including the central committee member of Janashakti Group and courier of its top cadre Kura Rajanna on Thursday night. Two pistols and two revolvers, three twelve bore tapanchas and 299 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them. Producing the extremists before the media in Korutla police station on Friday, Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma informed that cops found three persons moving under suspicious circumstances while checking vehicles near Konarapet cross road in the outskirts of Korutla town on Thursday night. On questioning, police came to know that they were the members of Janashakthi Group.

They are Pohunka Surender alias Vanjara Surender alias Suresh alias Vishwanth alias Padam Surya Prakash Reddy of Kummarpalli, Velgatur manda of Jagtial disrict, Chetti Rajeshwar of Vidhyapuri, Jagtial town and Nagunoori Ravinder of Ramannapalli, Thangallapalli mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district. While Surender was working as Janashakthi Group Central Committee/Tech member, Rajeshwar was working as courier to Group’s senior cadre Kura Rajanna.

Surender, who joined the extremist group in 1997, went underground as per directions of Rajanna in 2011. He was the prime accused in the murder of one Prabhakar Rao, who was shot dead in between Vemulawada and Sudhala in 2013. Later, he escaped to Mumbai. After spending some time there, he returned back to Hyderabad in 2013 and is staying at Sandhyanagar of Bandlaguda by changing name. He also obtained a fake ID card in the name of PSP Reddy.

Five months ago, Surender gave a country made pistol along with two magazines and 17 live rounds to Nagunuri Ravinder. He also gave a 12 bore single barrel gun and ammunition to Gunnala Laxman. Surender, two months ago, met Kura Rajanna through Chetti Rajeshwar. Rajanna gave him six short weapons and a huge quantity of ammunition pertaining to various weapons. Rajanna directed him to proceed to the erstwhile Nizamabad and Karimnagar areas and motivate local youth to join Janashakthi Group’s armed squads besides waging war against the state. He also directed to commit heinous offers like murder, kidnaps and extort money.

To create confusion among the public, in March this year, Surender along with Gunna Laxman spread a rumor in Sircilla and its surrounding areas stating that Janashakthi Group had organized its plenary in a big way in Akkapally-Darmaram-Pothireddypalli forest area of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

On March 23, he along with Laxman, Nakka Vijay, Darshanala Kishan and Bainala Ravi resolved to kill one Vangala Rajamallaiah of Ayyoripalli of Vemulawada town. However, they failed to do it as police rushed the staid place and apprehended Gunnala Laxman. Surender escaped from the spot. SP warned to take serious action if any surrendered or former naxalies of Janashakthi group were involved in any kind of unlawful activities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .