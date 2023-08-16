Jagtial police carry out checking of travel agencies, consultancies; seize 101 passports

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Jagtial police carried out simultaneous checking in 15 travel service agencies and 36 consultancies across the district and seized 101 passports and 300 documents

Jagtial: The Jagtial police on Wednesday carried out simultaneous checking in 15 travel service agencies and 36 consultancies across the district and seized 101 passports and 300 documents.

Superintendent of Police, A Bhaskar, in a statement, warned to take legal action against travel agencies and consultancies if they cheat unemployed people by collecting huge amounts by promising jobs in foreign countries. The PD Act would also be invoked against the owners, he said.

In the wake of complaints of cheating by such agencies, people who want to migrate foreign countries in the search of employment must approach government recognized agencies only and check whether they have licenses, the SP advised.

