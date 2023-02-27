Kondagattu temple burglary: Three held from Karnataka

The police, who had formed 10 special teams to nab the thieves, tracked the movements of the gang with the help of cell phone tower dumps.

27 February 23

Jagtial: Jagtial police have arrested three persons, who allegedly broke into the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple late on Thursday night and fled with 15 kilograms of silver.

The police, who had formed 10 special teams to nab the thieves, tracked the movements of the gang with the help of cell phone tower dumps. Tracking them to the surrounding areas of Bidar of Karnataka, four teams went to Bidar on Saturday and arrested three of them on Sunday.

Cops, who recovered eight kilograms of silver from the arrested persons, are reportedly searching for two more suspects. Since the accused had a previous history of burglary, their details were recorded in the Crime Records Bureau, which helped the police to crack the case on fast track mode.

It is learnt that the accused, who were natives of a thanda near Narayankhed of erstwhile Medak district, were taking shelter in Bidar after burglaries in different places of Telangana.

Police are likely to produce the accused before the media very soon.