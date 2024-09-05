Jainoor communal conflicts: Additional DGP urges people to maintain restraint

Additional DGP M Mahesh Bhagavath termed the sexual assault against the tribal woman from Jainoor mandal as an unfortunate incident. He requested the tribal youth, people and Muslims to exercise restraint.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and order) M Mahesh Bhagavath convenes a meeting with leaders of various communities in Utnoor mandal centre on Thursday

Adilabad: Additional Director General of Police (Law and order) M Mahesh Bhagavath urged the public to maintain restraint. He along with Kumram Bheem Asifabad Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari convened a meeting with leaders of tribal communities and Muslims in Utnoor on Thursday.

Bhagavath termed the sexual assault against the tribal woman from Jainoor mandal as an unfortunate incident. He requested the tribal youth, people and Muslims to exercise restraint. He said that a report would be submitted to the government by assessing damage caused during the communal clashes erupted in Jainoor mandal centre on Wednesday.

He stated that Kaghaznagar DSP A Karunakar was appointed as a special officer to submit the report. He assured that compensation would be extended to all of the victims soon. He sought cooperation from all sections of the society to restore peace in Jainoor mandal headquarters.

He said that suggestions would be accepted from elders of the communities. Multi Zone IGP S Chandrashekhar Reddy, Kumram Bheem Asifabad Collector Venkatesh Dothre, Superintendents of Police Ashok Kumar, Akhil Mahajan, Gaush Alam, Suresh Kumar and many other police officials were present.