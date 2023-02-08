Indian Patriot fancied for Mysuru feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:45 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Mysuru: The Rakesh-trained Indian Patriot, who maintains form, may repeat in the Pattadakal Plate 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above Class-II, a field of fourteen runners the feature event of the races to be held on Thursday.

SELECTIONS:

1. Double Trouble 1, Chilly Breeze 2, King’s Command 3

2. Meadow Flower 1, Squanto 2, Fifty Grand 3

3. Mystical Merlin 1, Seventh Star 2, Spiritual Force 3

4. Coyote Girl 1, Shivalik Dhanush 2, Sunlight Storm 3

5. Janeiro 1, Mystic Bond 2, Anushtubha 3

6. Indian Patriot 1, Smart Cadillac 2, Coorg Regiment 3

7. Ceffina 1, Country’s Light 2, Lord Commander 3

Day’s Best: Indian Patriot.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7