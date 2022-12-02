Kensington Court has the edge in Bengaluru feature

Scramjet pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.
Bengaluru: The Ifran Ghatala-trained Kensington Court who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Madras Race Club Cup 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 Class-II, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.
False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Art Power 1, Red Lucifer 2, Frederico 3
2. Flying Quest 1, Anne Boleyn 2, Altair 3
3. Anzac Pipernal 1, Double Scotch 2, Saigon 3
4. Silver Canyon 1, Balor 2, Listen To Me 3
5. Moon’s Blessing 1, Etosha 2, Southern Dynasty 3
6. Kensington Court 1, De Villiers 2, Knight In Hooves 3
7. Twilight Tornado 1, Pinnacle Point 2, Galloping Ahead 3
8. Cool Rider 1, Winmylove 2, Clever Hans 3
Day’s Best: Moon’s Blessing.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.