Kensington Court has the edge in Bengaluru feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Bengaluru: The Ifran Ghatala-trained Kensington Court who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Madras Race Club Cup 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 Class-II, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Art Power 1, Red Lucifer 2, Frederico 3

2. Flying Quest 1, Anne Boleyn 2, Altair 3

3. Anzac Pipernal 1, Double Scotch 2, Saigon 3

4. Silver Canyon 1, Balor 2, Listen To Me 3

5. Moon’s Blessing 1, Etosha 2, Southern Dynasty 3

6. Kensington Court 1, De Villiers 2, Knight In Hooves 3

7. Twilight Tornado 1, Pinnacle Point 2, Galloping Ahead 3

8. Cool Rider 1, Winmylove 2, Clever Hans 3

Day’s Best: Moon’s Blessing.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.