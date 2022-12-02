Imperial Power fancied for Kolkata feature

Published Date - 01:00 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Kolkata: The Patrick Quinn-trained Imperial Power looks unbeatable in the Wolf 777 Calcutta 2000 Guineas (Grade-II) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only in a small field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. D Gold Digger 1, Shivalik Silk 2, Footprints 3

2. Cold Pursuit 1, Orchids 2, Mandolin 3

3. Sonata 1, Whistle Blower 2, Mandeville 3

4. Imperial Power 1, Leonardo 2, Kalamitsi 3

5. Delphini 1, Cape Tanaros 2, Black Pearl 3

6. Jean Lafette 1, Ember Glow 2, Indian Tiger 3

Day’s Best: Sonata.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.