James Paul elected as SCRES CWC member

Khammam: South Central Railway Employees Sangh (SCRES) Bhadrachalam Road area general secretary James Paul has been elected as the union’s Central Working Committee (CWC) member.
He was unanimously elected as the CWC member during the recent three-day tri-annual general body meeting of the union held in Secunderabad.
He thanked the SCRES national general secretary Marri Raghavaiah, divisional secretary Prabhu Raj, senior leaders NVN Chaudhary and Kota Muralikrishna for supporting him in getting elected to the post.