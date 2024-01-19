Secunderabad railway station upgradation work at brisk pace

The renovation of Secunderabad railway station is progressing rapidly, as confirmed by South Central Railway officials on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 09:32 PM

Hyderabad: The upgradation works of Secunderabad railway station is underway at a brisk pace, the South Central Railway officials on Friday said. The works have commenced on both sides of the existing station building, so as to ensure completion of the works within targeted time period.

The SCR officials said that nearly 80 per cent of construction work related to foundation has been completed on the south-side. As part of the redevelopment works, with the works were awarded to Girdharilal Construction Private Limited at a cost of Rs 700 Crore, for completion in 36 months.

Further, the existing building on the south side will be expanded into a new modern building. Nearly 45 per cent of the foundation work for this has been completed. Two electrical substations of 33 KV capacity will be coming up in place of the existing 11 KV for meeting the demands of the station.

The redeveloped station will have 6-floor multi-level car parking on the northern-side of the station building. Currently, more than 50 per cent of the foundation and other works have been completed.

Likewise, construction work for a new Foot over Bridge (FOB) towards Kazipet-end has also commenced.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that redevelopment works are being planned such that there is least inconvenience to the passengers. He said that the new station building will have modern architecture and world-class amenities for the rail passengers.

Progress of the work is being monitored continuously and instructed the team to undertake all construction works duly taking care of all safety measures, he said.