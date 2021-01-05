Jana Reddy urges high command to stall TPCC chief selection

Sources said the leadership in New Delhi was keen on finalising the name for the TPCC chief post soon but Jana Reddy’s request might stall the process for some more days

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The selection process for a new president for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) took a new twist with former Minister and senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy reportedly requesting the party high command to postpone the selection till completion of the bypoll to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency.

With the sudden demise of TRS sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah, a by-election was necessitated for Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency.

Sources said the leadership in New Delhi was keen on finalising the name for the TPCC chief post soon but Jana Reddy’s request might stall the process for some more days. There are apprehensions among Congress workers that the stiff competition between senior leaders for the TPCC president’s post might have an impact on the bypoll probably to be held either in February or March 2021.

It is learnt that Jana Reddy called up the high command and explained in detail the consequences that the party may have to face if a name was now finalised as TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Batti Vikramarka, MLA D Sridhar Babu and MLC T Jeevan Reddy among others are lobbying for the post.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .