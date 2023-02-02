Dolmen remnants found at Regula village of Jangaon district

Archaeology enthusiast R Ratnakar Reddy said he had found a dolmen of the people living in the prehistoric period at Regula village

07:36 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Rathankar Reddy at Regula village of Jangaon district.

Jangaon: Archaeology enthusiast R Ratnakar Reddy said he had found a dolmen of the people living in the prehistoric period at Regula village of Palakurti mandal in the district recently.

A dolmen is a type of single-chamber megalithic tomb of the megalithic period, usually consisting of two or more upright megaliths supporting a large flat horizontal capstone.

“A one feet wide hole was made on the capstone. People can also pass through this hole. This rare tomb has been cleared for agricultural cultivation. If this stone slab with the hole is preserved, future generations will have a chance to learn about history,” he said. “I have also found red, black, gray, red and black colored pot shells at the hillock near the dolmen,” he added.

“Archaeological department officials can find valuable information, if excavations are carried out in Regula village,” Rathnkar Reddy observed.