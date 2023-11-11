Jangaon: People urged to contact General Observer in case of poll issues

05:42 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Jangaon: IAS officer Raveesh Gupta, who has been designated as the General Observer for Station Ghanpur and Palakurthy, has urged the people, contesting candidates, and political representatives to reach out to him directly in case of any issues or complaints related to the elections in both the constituencies. He can be contacted at 8143780890, said a press note.

Gupta emphasised that the Returning Officer for these constituencies will be available at their respective offices every working day between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM. This provision is in place to address any queries or concerns regarding the election process.

In an effort to streamline communication and facilitate the reporting of issues, the General Observer urged people to use the cVIGILApp.