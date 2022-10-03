Jangaon: Youngster rapes minor, shares video on social media, arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:07 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Jangaon: Two youngsters, including a 19-year-old intermediate student, were arrested, after the 19-year-old raped a 16-year-old girl and shared a video of the same on social media with the help of his friends in Jangaon. Four of the prime suspects, friends, all said to be minors, were absconding, with the police making efforts to apprehend them.

According to the police, the minor girl, the resident of a village in Chilpur mandal, was raped by the 19-year-old youngster from the same village after he lured her in the name of love. He however recorded a video and after the girl resisted, he circulated the video on WhatsApp and other social media platforms with the help of his friends.

Following the incident, the victim’s parents approached the Chilpur police and lodged a complaint. Her relatives meanwhile allegedly attacked the house of the suspect, resulting in a clash between relatives on Monday.

“Based on the complaint, we have arrested the prime suspect, Gurram Shyam (19), who is an intermediate student, and one of his friends, T Sambaraju. Shyam lured the girl on the pretext of love and exploited her sexually a few times. Later, he threatened her saying he would upload the videos if she did not oblige to his demands,” Station Ghanpur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) D Raghu Chander said.

Chilpur police have visited the village and recorded the victim’s statement, after which a case was registered based on the victim’s mother’s complaint.

“The Chilpur police have booked the suspects under Section 376 of IPC (Punishment of Rape), Section 5 and 6 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act,” the ACP said, adding that the police were making efforts to apprehend four other suspects, all said to be minors, who allegedly helped Shyam in making the video viral on social media platforms.