Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan approves MLC nominations

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan approved nomination of Telangana Jana Samithi president professor Kodandaram and Siasat Editor Amer Ali Khan as Member of Legislative Councils under Governor’s quota

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 10:59 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday approved nomination of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president professor Kodandaram and Siasat Editor Amer Ali Khan as Member of Legislative Councils under Governor’s quota.

The Congress had recommended the nominations of these two members after coming to power. The TJS had extended its support to the Congress during the Assembly elections and had withdrawn from contesting the polls. In return, the Congress had promised to offer suitable positions to the TJS leaders. Accordingly, the Congress recommended the nomination of professor Kodandaram under Governor Quota.

Similarly, the Governor has also approved the nomination of Siasat Editor Amer Ali Khan. Born in 1973, he is a post graduate in Business Administration and studied journalism and communication from Osmania University. He is currently working as News Editor of Siasat Urdu daily and is instrumental in expansion of the daily in Karnataka, besides in formation of an alliance of 10 Urdu dailies for content syndication in India.