Janhvi Kapoor portrays diplomat in ‘Ulajh’ teaser, accused of selling national secrets

The teaser begins with the melody of ‘Saare Jahan se Accha’ echoing in the background as Janhvi Kapoor is depicted alongside high-ranking officials in an embassy setting.

By IANS Published Date - 17 April 2024, 03:45 PM

Mumbai: The teaser of the upcoming Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah-starrer film ‘Ulajh’ was unveiled on Wednesday. It shows Janhvi’s character, a diplomat called Suhana, caught up in an internal conflict.

The teaser starts off with the notes of ‘Saare Jahan se Accha’ playing in the background. Janhvi is shown in the company of several top brass in an embassy. Gulshan Devaiah makes a cold entry with his voice-over without making an appearance in the teaser. However, his monologue delivery perfectly complements Janhvi’s appearance.

In the following shots, Janhvi can be seen engaging in a tussle with someone whom she also brutally whacks on the head, and then wipes the blood off the floor.

‘Ulajh’ follows the journey of a young diplomat, who, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, and finds herself embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathews are the co-lead stars, and Janhvi is accused of selling national secrets in the teaser.

The film also stars Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. The film is helmed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, and written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, ‘Ulajh’ is set to release in cinemas on July 5.