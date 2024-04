Janhvi Kapoor adorns ‘Shikhu’ necklace, confirms love for Shikhar Pahariya

By IANS Updated On - 10 April 2024, 02:41 PM

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has finally confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya at the ‘Maidaan’ screening.

The actress, who looked every inch beautiful in a cream-coloured pantsuit, completed her look with a custom-made neckpiece adorned with the inscription ‘Shikhu,’ which caught the attention of many.

At the screening, the actress was seen posing with her father, Boney Kapoor, who has produced the project, and her brother, Arjun Kapoor, at the red carpet of the event.

‘Maidaan’ is a biographical sports drama film written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

The film talks about the life and journey of the esteemed football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Rahim revolutionised the sport in the country, and it was because of Rahim that the Indian football team, which played in the 4-2-4 combination, was once called the “Brazil of Asia”.