Janhvi Kapoor unveils spectacular first look as Thangam in film Devera

In her recently revealed look we can see Janhvi Kapoor wearing a blue cotton saree with a green blouse and she looked absolutely stunning

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 10:28 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor has set the internet ablaze with the dazzling first look from her upcoming film Devera, where she dons a resplendent green-blue saree, beautifully draped in South Indian style.

In a sneak peek that left fans and industry insiders alike spellbound, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to introduce her character, Thangam. The actress exuded grace, elegance, and a captivating aura in her portrayal of Thangam, promising a performance that’s set to be nothing short of spectacular. In her recently revealed look we can see Janhvi wearing a blue cotton saree with a green blouse and she looked absolutely stunning. For makeup her look is minimal with kajal and a natural lip with her hair tied back. She wrote “Missing set and the team and being Thangam ❤️#Devara”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



The first look poster features Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam, standing against a backdrop of breathtaking scenic beauty. With her simple yet traditional attire, the actress has not only embraced the South Indian culture but has also captured the essence of her character with exceptional finesse. Now the actress has commenced the second schedule of Dewara in Goa. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’.

Also Read Uorfi Javed receives death threats for her Halloween look