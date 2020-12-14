Jatin, Fatima record victories in TT tournament

In the youth boys category, Jatin defeated Anandnagar Welfare Association’s Aniesh. Joining him with victories were M Sourabh and T Sriram Bhargav

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Jatin Dev from SPHE and Afifa Fatima of YMCAXTTA recorded identical 3-1 victories in the youth boys and girls categories respectively at the 7th Telangana State Table Tennis Championship on Sunday.

In the youth boys category, Jatin defeated Anandnagar Welfare Association’s Aniesh. Joining him with victories were M Sourabh and T Sriram Bhargav.

In the girls’ category, Fatima downed Palak Shah of AVSC. HS Nikitha and Godhe Thejaswini too came out victorious.

Results: Youth Boys: Jatin Dev (SPHE) bt Aniesh (AWA) (3-1)(11-3)(9-11)(11-9)(11-3); M Sourab (GSM) bt M Shashi Kiran (3-0)(11-7)(11-4)(11-9); T Sriram Bhargav bt Sri Charan (YMCA) (3-0)(11-6)(11-5)(11-6);

Youth Girls: Afifa Fatima (YMCAXTTA) bt Palak Shah (AVSC) (3-1)(9-11)(11-9)(11-7)(16-14); H S Nikitha (VPG) bt Ch. Godhe Thejaswini (NLG) (3-1)(9-11)(12-10)(11-8)(11-4).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .