Jatin, Palak emerge sub-junior champions in TSTA tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: St Paul’s High School’s Jatin Dev and Gujarathi Seva Mandali’s G Palam emerged champions in the boys and girls sections in the sub-junior category of the 7th Telangana State Tennis Tournament, on Sunday.

Super League results: Sub-Junior Boys: 1. Jatin Dev (SPHS), 2. Shourya Raj Saxena (AVSC), 3. G. Vivek Sai (HVS), 4. Rishab Singh (VPG), 5. Dhruv Sagar (GSM), 6. K Ishanth (AWA), 7. Pratham Dev (SPHS), 8. Akshay Khajandar (AWA);

Girls: 1. Palak G (GSM), 2. Mercy (HVS), 3. J Gouri (MLR), 4.Pragyansha Patra (VPS), 5. Ananya Donekal (GSM), 6. HS Nikitha (VPG), 7. P Jalani (VPG), 8. A Satya (GSM).

