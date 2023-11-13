Jay Shah is running Sri Lanka Cricket, says Arjuna Ranatunga

Following Sri Lanka's debacle in the 2023 ODI World Cup, former captain Arjuna Ranatunga said that SLC is being ruined because of pressure from Jay Shah.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:41 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Slamming Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, former Sri Lanka cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga said that the former was ruining Sri Lanka Cricket.

Ranatunga made the comments following Sri Lanka’s debacle in the 2023 ODI World Cup. “Because of the connection between the officials of SLC and the Jay Shah, the (the BCCI) are under the impression that they can trample and control SLC,” Arjuna Ranatunga was quoted by Sri Lankan newspapaer Daily Mirror.

“SLC is being ruined because of pressure from Jay Shah. One man from India is ruining Sri Lankan cricket,” Ranatunga said.

The 1996 World Cup winning captain made some startling claims that Jay Shah orchestrated the appointment of Sourav Ganguly as the president of the BCCI in 2019 and when Ganguly resisted Shah’s push to enter politics he was unceremoniously removed him as the precidency in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan team ended their World Cup campaign at the ninth position with just 4 points, meaning that they will not qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The team’s lackluster performance was followed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken unprecedented action by suspending Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership with immediate effect, adding to the woes of the team.