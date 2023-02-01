JCP chief Amit Jogi meets CM KCR

Published Date - 09:14 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi’s son and Janata Congress Party president Amit Jogi called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. Jogi, who was accompanied by his party leaders, discussed at length with the Chief Minister the development of Telangana, national politics and issues pertaining to Chhattisgarh among others.

During the discussion, Jogi was keen to learn about the national agenda of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which Chandrashekhar Rao explained in detail. Jogi felt that there was a strong need for alternative political forces in national politics and welcomed the BRS party’s efforts in this direction.

He also appreciated the Chief Minister’s efforts to develop Telangana into a role model for other States within a short span and putting the State in the front row in terms of both development and welfare. On the occasion, Jogi presented the Chief Minister with an autobiography of his father and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi.

The Janata Congress Party has three MLAs in the Chhattisgarh Assembly.