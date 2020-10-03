JEE Advanced results to be declared on October 5

After the announcement of the results, JoSAA 2020 will commence the admission process for various courses offered in 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 29 GFTIs

Hyderabad: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 will be declared on Monday. About 1.6 lakh students from across the country had registered for the entrance examination which was conducted on September 27.

After the announcement of the results, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 will commence the admission process for various courses offered in 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 29 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) from October 6. The ranks obtained in the JEE Advanced will be the basis for admitting students in the IITs, while ranks in JEE Main are for admissions into NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other GFTIs.

According to the schedule issued by the JoSAA, there will be six rounds of admissions this year. The registration/choice filling for academic programmes under the JoSAA is from October 6 to 15. The first mock seat allocation based on choices given by candidates will be displayed on October 12, and second mock seat allocation will be displayed on October 14. The seat allocation for candidates who participate in the first round will be done on October 17.

The online reporting including fee payment and document upload, as per the schedule, is from October 17 to 19 and the last date to respond to a query is October 20. The seats availability after the first round will be displayed on October 21 and on the same day, seat allocation for the second round will be done. Likewise, the admission process will be continued for six rounds this year.

According to the JoSAA, the Ministry of Education has taken a decision to, inter alia, improve the gender balance in undergraduate programmes at IITs, NITs, IIEST Shibpur and some of the IIITs to at least 20 per cent in 2020-21 by creating supernumerary seats specifically for females.

