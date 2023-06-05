JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18

The IIT- Guwahati will host the candidates’ response sheets on the website on June 9 followed by the release of the provisional answer key on June 11

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 5 June 23

The IIT- Guwahati will host the candidates’ response sheets on the website on June 9 followed by the release of the provisional answer key on June 11

Hyderabad: Results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 conducted on Sunday will be released on June 18. Category-wise all India ranks of successful candidates will be made available on the JEE Advanced online portal after the results declaration.

Prior to the announcement of the results, IIT- Guwahati will host the candidates’ response sheets on the website https://jeeadv.ac.in/ on June 9 followed by the release of the provisional answer key on June 11. Candidates can give their feedback on the provisional answer keys through the candidate’s portal on June 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, paper-I was conducted for a total of 180 marks with 51 questions with 17 each in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry subjects. There were four sections in each subject. Section A with three questions carried four marks for each correct answer and two negative marks for every wrong attempt. There were four single-answer type questions in section B with each question having three marks and one negative mark for every wrong answer.

Similarly, Section C had six integer-type questions with each question having four marks and there was no negative scoring here. However, Section D contained four matrix-matching questions with three marks each and one negative mark for a wrong attempt. Likewise, the paper II had 17 questions in each subject with four sections.

According to students who appeared for the exam, paper-I questions in the mathematics subject were tough to crack. Physics questions were more balanced, they said, adding that only a few direct questions in the in-organic chemistry were from the NCERT. More weightage was allotted to the organic chemistry area in which most questions were drawn from Amines, Biomolecules, and Polymers, they said.

Students found physics questions to be tough, mathematics moderately difficult, and Chemistry above medium in the paper II. “Those who score better in Mathematics and Chemistry will get the best all-India rank. Students scoring 100 percent of marks in Paper I Section C and Paper II Sections C and D will get the best ranks as there are no negative marks. This time, the cut off marks may be around 60 for open category students,” said Umasankar Manchella, All India IITs Coordinator Sri Chaitanya Group.

Also Read Students find JEE Main maths tough