| Jeevan Reddy Is The Congress Mlc Candidate For Mahabubnagar By Election

Jeevan Reddy is the Congress MLC candidate for Mahabubnagar by-election

Jeevan Reddy quit Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and joined the Congress party last month.

By IANS Published Date - 9 March 2024, 02:59 PM

Hyderabad: The Congress party has named Manney Jeevan Reddy as its candidate for the by-election to the Telangana Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar Local Authorities’ Constituency.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the name of Manney Jeevan Reddy, said AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal.

A former member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board (TTD), he is the nephew of BRS MP from Mahabubnagar, Manney Srinivas Reddy.

In the MLC by-election, Jeevan Reddy will take on N. Naveen Kumar Reddy of BRS.

BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday finalised Naveen Kumar’s candidature for the March 28 by-election.

Naveen Reddy was vice-chairman of the united Mahabubnagar Zilla Parishad.

The vacancy arose after Kasireddy Narayan Reddy of the BRS resigned and successfully contested as a Congress candidate from the Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency in the recent elections.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, nominations will be received from March 4 and the last date is March 11. Election will be held on March 28 and counting of votes will be held on April 2.