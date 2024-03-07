KCR announces Naveen Kumar Reddy as BRS candidate for Mahabubnagar MLC bypoll

The party leadership is confident of winning the byelection with a huge majority, considering its strong presence in the local bodies across the Palamuru region.

Naveen Kumar Reddy. Photo: X

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced N Naveen Kumar Reddy as the party candidate for the bypoll scheduled to be held for Mahabubnagar Local Bodies constituency on March 28. The party leadership is confident of winning the byelection with a huge majority, considering its strong presence in the local bodies across the Palamuru region.

The last date for submission of nominations for the bypoll is March 11. The polling will be held on March 28, followed by counting of votes and announcement of results on April 2.

The vacancy arose after Kasireddy Narayan Reddy of the BRS resigned and successfully contested as a Congress candidate from Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency in the recent elections.

There are a total 1,445 voters including MPTCs, ZPTCs, municipal councilors and ex-officio members elected in 14 Assembly constituencies of Mahabubnagar Local Bodies constituency bypolls. Of this, the BRS has a strong presence with 850 elected representatives who got elected to their posts on the BRS B-form, improving the party’s ability to win the MLC election without much difficulty.