Jet Rafle has edge in Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:43 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

New Delhi: The S Nawab-trained Jet Rafle, who is in fine trim, is expected to score in the Alexandrite Plate 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86 (lower class eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 3.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Maya 1, Blitz 2, Ashwathama 3

2. Bagi 1, Master Tornado 2, Kaya 3

3. Jet Rafle 1, Master Stoute 2, Treasure 3

4. Jet Sukhoi 1, Noor 2, Fuel 3

5. Hare Ka Sahara 1, Moorea 2, Sunchaser 3

6. Kiara 1, Miss Brownie 2, Darjeeling 3

Day’s Best: Kiara.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

