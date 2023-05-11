Horse Racing: Divit fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

New Delhi: The Imdad Ali Khan-trained Divit looks good among contenders and may win the Al Widha Plate 1000 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, Rated 80 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 3.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Bhujang 1, Missey Boy 2, Ashwa Harbir 3

2. Divit 1, Roma Victor 2, Ashwa Bravo 3

3. Senor 1, Carlos 2, Tiger Returns 3

4. Ashwa Mudrika 1, Organic Monk 2, Shan E Azeem 3

5. Ashwa Tejveer 1, Juggaad 2, Ewandor 3

6. Frederico 1, Count The Wins 2, Virangna 3

7. Akshayaguna 1, Master Tornado 2, God Is Kind 3

Day’s Best: Bhujang.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

